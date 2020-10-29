KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is reporting a record turnout in the 2020 general election when it comes to early voting.
In 2016, Kanawha County voters in early voting recorded 16,286 votes, and totaled 77,566 votes in total including Election Day.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Kanawha County voters have already tallied 36,000 votes!
More Your Local Election Headquarters Stories
- Early voting totals double 2016 votes
- Pres. Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in dueling Florida rallies
- Newsfeed Now: Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida
- How are polling locations determined?
- Can I change my vote once I’ve cast my ballot in Ohio?
- WATCH: 1-on-1 with Ohio Secretary of State LaRose one week until Election Day
- Tomorrow is WV’s deadline to request an absentee ballot
- Newsfeed Now: Biden goes on offense in Georgia while President Trump targets Midwest
- Donald Trump, Jr. campaigns for father at ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Youngstown
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential campaigns’ final week