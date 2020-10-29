Early voting totals double 2016 votes

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County is reporting a record turnout in the 2020 general election when it comes to early voting.

In 2016, Kanawha County voters in early voting recorded 16,286 votes, and totaled 77,566 votes in total including Election Day.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Kanawha County voters have already tallied 36,000 votes!

