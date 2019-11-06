Election officials: Cramblit next Ironton mayor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Despite a significant software issue impacting the ability to see the results of voting in Lawrence County, Ohio, election officials say Sam Cramblit will be Ironton’s next mayor.

Cramblit beat out the incumbent and first female Mayor of Ironton, Katrina Keith. Sam Cramblit is the youngest Mayor in the recorded history of Ironton.

#BREAKING Due to software issues, the Lawrence County Board of Elections is unable to officially confirm the results of the Ironton Mayoral Race. Election officials tell me Sam Cramblit will be Ironton’s next mayor. Multiple Ohio counties are having this issue. @WOWK13News — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) November 6, 2019

If the software issue isn’t solved Tuesday evening, ballots will be manually fed through a machine. Each voting machine produces a ballot paper copy. Official results may not come out until Wednesday.

Election officials are able to confirm the results due to the raw numbers that have come from each precinct in Ironton. They are unable to give certified results because the software glitch is preventing them from tallying up official numbers.

In addition to this result, election officials say the Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Levy is too close to call as of Tuesday night. They add the Ironton Municipal Income Tax is expected to fail. Officials say Ironton City Council is expected to gain three new council members – Chris Haney, Jacob Hock, and Mike Pierce.

“I’m extremely humbled and thankful for all the support and everyone coming out to support our vision for Ironton. It was a team effort – I couldn’t have done it without all the volunteers and supporters. It’s extremely humbling to have everyone here celebrating the victory of the three new council members and myself. It has been a pleasure to get to know these guys and spend time out in the community talking to voters along with them. It’s really helped shape our perspective of what the citizens really want here and that’s obviously change. I’m extremely excited to work with the new council and current members on council and start moving Ironton forward.” Sam Cramblit, newly voted Mayor of Ironton

