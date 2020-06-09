Election Results: WV’s unusual 2020 Primary

Editor’s note: Due to the heavy dependence of mail-in and absentee ballots, the final results of each race may not be known until later this week.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State held its primary election today, deciding on who will face off for races including governor and who will represent West Virginia in the United States Senate.

See 13 News’ full election coverage at Your Local Election HQ: West Virginia Primary 2020 results

This primary election proved to be unusual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Justice moved the election’s date from May 12 after asking West Virginians to vote via absentee ballot. A move criticized by many Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump.

After many of the Democratic leaders pushed back at Trump, defending mail-in voting as a necessary safety measure, Trump continued to criticize proponents of mail-in voting. Even going as far as Tweeting what some described as a threat to Michigan, saying COVID-19 relief money could be withheld after he said the state had sent absentee ballots to millions of voters.

“Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

It was later revealed Michigan mailed absentee ballot applications to the state’s registered voters. State officials said they did not mail the ballots themselves.

Trump later Tweeted a similar thought to Democratic run Nevada.

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Although West Virginia leaders managed to stay above the fray in this debate, Republican Secretary of State Mac Warner mailed postcards to all 1.2 million registered voters in the state, asking if they would like to vote by mail.

“You send that back in and then the clerk will send a ballot to you, and you vote your ballot. And we are encouraging people to vote early, to get on with this process. There’s no reason to wait until Election Day,” he said.

This year was also the first year state officials allowed some disabled West Virginians to vote via mobile devices as the Mountain State does for military personnel serving overseas.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories