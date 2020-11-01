Final day for early voting in West Virginia ends

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today was the last day for early voting in the mountain state.

In Huntington, voters lined up outside of the Cabell County Courthouse for their final chance at voting early before Election Day on Tuesday.

This year, voters were given the option to vote early in-person, request an absentee ballot, or hit the polls on election day. For some, finding time to vote on November 3rd would have been a struggle.

Cabell County resident Rafael Molina says he took advantage of early voting because he was afraid he would be too busy on Election Day.

I have to work on Tuesday and I didn’t want to get held back. It was easy to vote and everybody was nice and it was very organized and very safe. Rafael Molina, Cabell County resident

