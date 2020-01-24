Former delegate Riley Moore to run for West Virginia State Treasurer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another member of the Moore family’s political dynasty in West Virginia is seeking statewide office.

Former delegate Riley Moore filed to run for West Virginia State Treasurer. The Republican from Jefferson County is the grandson of former three-term governor Arch Moore and nephew of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito. He served one term in the House of Delegates.

“I am running for State Treasurer because I want to bring transparency, modernization and accountability to the State Treasurer’s Office,”

Moore said. “We’ve had the same individual there for 24 years and I think it’s time for change.”

Moore will face off against long-time democrat treasurer, John Perdue.

