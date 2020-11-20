Georgia to certify election results with Biden win

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Atlanta, GA (WOWK) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office will certify the 2020 General Election results as of today, Friday, Nov. 20.

The results show President-elect Joe Biden winning the state with 49.50% of the vote. President Donald Trump followed with 49.25% of the vote, a 0.25% difference of 12,587 votes. Libertarian Party Candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.24% of the votes.

The Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will affirm all 159 counties provided the state with total votes tabulated for each state and federal candidate. The Secretary of state affirmed the statewide consolidated returns for all offices are “a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns from each county.

The Secretary of State’s office says candidates who lost by less than a 0.5% vote will have a two-business-day time period to request a recount. The certification does not preclude Georgia from continuing any investigations related to the election or from pursuing any future allegations.

The full certified results are available on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website