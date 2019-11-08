GOP leader cautions Bevin about election dispute

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Senate’s top leader says Republican Gov. Matt Bevin should concede to Democrat Andy Beshear if a recanvass doesn’t significantly alter the vote count from Tuesday.

Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday that Bevin’s request for a recanvass of election results is appropriate. But without a significant change, the Republican lawmaker said it would be appropriate for Bevin to conclude “the election is over.”

With 100% of precincts reporting, Beshear led by a little over 5,000 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted.

The recanvass is set for Nov. 14 to verify the vote count.

Bevin’s recourse after that would be to contest the election, putting the outcome in lawmakers’ hands. Stivers said it would be a “very high bar” for Bevin to have any chance of prevailing.

