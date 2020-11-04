GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky

Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky. Nov. 3, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers’ office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in Congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.