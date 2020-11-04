Your Local Election Headquarters
GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Nov. 3, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers' office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in Congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

