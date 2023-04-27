WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced his run for U.S. Senate on Thursday.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” said Gov. Justice.

In attendance at Justice’s announcement includes:

First Lady Cathy Justice

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“It would be my absolute highest honor to continue serving West Virginians in the United States Senate. I will work every day to make all of you proud,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) up for reelection in 2024.

Manchin has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection to his Senate seat. He’s also not completely ruled out a White House run, according to The Hill.

Manchin told The Hill he would, “win any race I enter,” ahead of Gov. Justice’s announcement.