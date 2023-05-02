EDITOR’S NOTE: If you are unable to view the table, click here.

The 2023 Kentucky Primaries will take place on Tuesday, May 16. The deadline to apply online for an Absentee ballot is May 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Excused, In-person absentee voting begins on May 3 and ends on May 10. In-person no-excuse absentee voting begins on May 11 and ends on May 13.

On May 16, the polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you are still able to vote. The mail-in absentee ballots must be received by a County Clerk before 6 p.m.

The deadline to vote in the 2023 Primaries was April 17.

Below is who is running for Governor in the 2023 Primaries.

Nexstar will be hosting a Republican Governor’s Primary on May 9 at 7 p.m. You can view it on WOWK 13 News. The candidates who qualified and are attending include: Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Eric Deters. Former Ambassador Kelly Craft qualified for the debate but declined to attend.