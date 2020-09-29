How to vote by absentee ballot in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Those who would like to request an absentee can print out a form on the Secretary of State’s website, or directly enter their information on the online portal. A common mistake, people requesting to vote, who aren’t even registered.

“They need to make sure first that they are registered. We do get some people wanting to vote that is cancelled. Check out your registration first,” Barbara Hackworth, Kanawha County Supervisor of Elections said.

You also register to vote online as long as you do it before the October 13th deadline, and you will need an ID. Once you apply to vote absentee, a multi-envelope ballot packet will be mailed to you, to be filled out with your votes. Postage is provided, so just mail it back.

“Once I vote the ballot, I’m going to fold it and put it in the envelope Number One. It says Absentee Ballot Envelope Number 1. Make sure you seal it,” Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

You then insert Envelope Number One into mailing envelope marked number 2. But make sure you sign the envelope, many people forget that step. If you don’t trust mailing it, there is a drop-box at every County Clerk’s office until Election Day. Once it’s received it’s scanned and securely processed. You can also track the progess of your application and ballot delivery online. The Kanawha County Clerk calls it a safe system.

“This system, you know, is a good system. We cross every “t,” we dot every “i.” I think the clerks in the state does a wonderful job. We have checks and balances,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

Statewide, more than 94-thousand people have requested absentee ballots so far. That’s 8 percent of registered voters. You have until October 28th to request an absentee ballot.

“It’s important to note, you have until Election Day to mail in your ballot, but it must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.