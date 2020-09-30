Huntington mayor announces final run for office

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Current Huntington Mayor Steve Williams held a press conference this afternoon in the former ACF Industrial site on 3rd Avenue in Huntington to formally announce his plans to run for one final term.

“The fact is, I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do these eight years in Huntington. In these eight years, we’ve gone from being the epicenter for the opioid crisis to the epicenter of its solution.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

He also cited his ability to get things done around the community as a reason why people should re-elect him.

“What I want individuals to do is I want them to remember when I came walking through their neighborhood and then they started seeing streets being paved. And, time and again complaining that this building needs to be torn down, and we’ve torn the building down. ‘This street needs to be paved, this sidewalk needs to be fixed.’ They’ve said what needed to be done and we’ve been able to respond.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

He was joined by senior members of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and even former mayor Joe Williams, all of whom endorsed his mayoral run.

“The first question we ask candidates when we meet them is, ‘tell us about your connection to business.’ And Steve Williams has been a stock broker, an investment banker, somebody who understands not only the financing of business but how business works, and he understands it well.” Bill Bissett, president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce

Mayor Steve Williams says if re-elected, he’s going to focus on finishing the job he started.

“I’ll be focusing on finishing the job. We have to finish the job. We need Huntington to be safer. But, let’s also understand: we’re living in a different time now than any of us have ever, ever known.” Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington, WV

