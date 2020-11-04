Your Local Election Headquarters
2020 General Election

Huntington mayor wins re-election

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams (D) has defeated challenger Republican challenger Scott Caserta in the 2020 General Election.

Williams won the race by a 61% to 39% vote.

“Everything pointed that we would do okay, but this has been a crazy year, and that’s what made me more nervous than anything else,” Williams said following his win.

