In-person absentee voting open statewide in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s top elections official says absentee voting is open statewide ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says all counties were required to open in-person absentee voting no later than Oct. 18. She says eligible voters who won’t be able to vote at the polls on Election Day can vote absentee ahead of time, either in-person or by mail.
To be qualified to vote by in-person absentee ballot, a voter must be:
- Out of the county on Election Day.
- Advanced in age, disabled or ill.
- A military member, their dependents or an overseas citizen.
- A student or resident who temporarily resides outside the county.
- Someone who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day, or their spouse.
- A pregnant woman in her third trimester.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Governor Justice announces special overnight rates for veterans at state parks and forests during Veterans Appreciation weeks
- Teens charged as adults in death of photographer at Hocking Hills
- Cabell County EMS employees request union representation
- Kentucky shelter struggling with 65 dogs rescued in 2 days
- West Virginia osteopath sentenced for illegally prescribing opioids
- Ohio to get $40M in US settlement with ex-opioid distributor
- Man sentenced in slaying of elderly neighbor appeals
- Movement to block nuke plant rescue in Ohio gets big setback
- Indiana court weighing blinded West Virginia delegate’s case
- DeWine declares ‘positive start’ to talks over opioid money