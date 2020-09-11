Investigation finds some Berkeley County ballots counted twice, no races affected

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) – Officials say an investigation has found that some absentee ballots in Berkeley County were counted twice during the primary election, but it didn’t change the outcome of any race.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office concluded in its investigation that certain absentee ballots were counted twice due to human error and a lack of adequate controls and audit procedures.

Officials said on Thursday that the mistake led the Berkeley County clerk to put new procedures and safe guards in place for the general election.

