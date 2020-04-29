Johnson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House, Dist. 6

OHIO (WOWK) – In tonight’s primary for Ohio, Bill Johnson won the GOP nomination for the United States House District Six.
Johnson received almost 90% of the vote over challenger Kenneth Morgan.
Johnson will face Democrat Shawna Roberts in the November election.
