Johnson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House, Dist. 6

OHIO (WOWK) – In tonight’s primary for Ohio, Bill Johnson won the GOP nomination for the United States House District Six.

Johnson received almost 90% of the vote over challenger Kenneth Morgan.

Johnson will face Democrat Shawna Roberts in the November election.

