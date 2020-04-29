Live Now
Get your Ohio Primary election results here

Johnson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House, Dist. 6

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

OHIO (WOWK) – In tonight’s primary for Ohio, Bill Johnson won the GOP nomination for the United States House District Six.

Johnson received almost 90% of the vote over challenger Kenneth Morgan.

Johnson will face Democrat Shawna Roberts in the November election.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories