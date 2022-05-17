KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission and County Clerk’s Office say the Canvass is complete and no races were significantly changed as a result.

The Commission sat as the Board of Canvassers and began the Canvass of the May 10 primary election at 7 a.m. Monday, May 16. This includes canvassing all county, state, Congressional, and board of education races within Kanawha County as well as the Town of Belle and Charleston Municipal races.

Officials say the provisional and absentee ballots were completed by 10:30 a.m. Monday, and those ballots that could be counted according to State Code were tabulated into new cumulative totals for the election results.

According to county officials, the 3% hand-count that is required also began at 7 a.m. Monday and was suspended at 8:55 p.m. Monday before reconvening at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.

The hand count was completed at 4:20 p.m. and the commission declared the election results at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to county officials.

The Kanawha County Commission also says the the Canvass did not change the results of the Charleston City Council Ward 8 Race. Following the results from May 10, the top two candidates were separated by only one vote.

The Clerk’s office says five ballots, four provisional and one absentee, for Ward 8 were counted by the Board of Canvassers after completing the statutory review, and two of those were declared eligible votes for the Ward 8 contest.

According to Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, of the five ballots, three were cast by poll workers who lived in Ward 11, which made them ineligible to vote for a candidate in Ward 8. One did not vote for a candidate and the other voted for neither Sheets nor Rubio.

County Clerk Vera McCormick says she ran a cumulative total that did not change the outcome.

“It is possible that a recount by one candidate of the Ward 8 may be requested at the appropriate time and will be handled by the Board of Canvassers according to Statute. It is also possible other candidates may seek a recount,” said Salango.

In the final result of the Ward 8 race incumbent Robert Sheets lost to newcomer Kathy Rubio. asking for a recount after losing by one vote to newcomer Kathy Rubio (D-Kanawha). Sheets tells 13 News he will be filing for an official recount.

Officials say the commission is set to certify applicable municipal, county and state races at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Statewide races cannot be certified until all counties have completed their Canvass and declared the results.

Vera McCormick, County Clerk commented, “As usual, our Election workers did an amazing job and I cannot thank them enough. Many of them continued to work yesterday and today by helping with the required 3% hand-count. I take pride in ensuring that our Elections are run with integrity and accuracy. Today, we completed the Canvass and let the Voters know that we followed the code to make sure their vote counts.”