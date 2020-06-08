Kanawha County election leaders deal with location changes and poll worker shortage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Some polling locations in Kanawha County will be a little different Tuesday. There is also a shortage of poll workers.

It was a busy day for election officials in Kanawha County as absentee ballots poured into the office. On Monday, 18 large mail trays were delivered.

“The reason we’ve got all these people here is we have to code those and then process them through the DS200,” Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said.

They are also working to make sure voters know about some location changes for Election Day.

Four precincts that normally vote at George Washington High School will be voting at John Adams Middle School because of construction.

People who voted at the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department will vote at McKinley Middle School for the same reason.

The Edgewood Summit polling place moved to Stonewall Jackson Middle.

Voters who used to go to Tiskelwah will go to Mary C. Snow.

If voters aren’t sure about where they should vote McCormick said the best thing to do is call her office before you leave home. She said the office will be staffed starting at 4:30 a.m. on Election Day. You can reach her office at 304-357-0130.

They’ve also been dealing with a shortage of poll workers. So far close to 50 poll workers who were scheduled have dropped out.

“We’ve never lost this many poll workers at one time,” McCormick said. “Some of them are on vacation and they forgot they were going to work so they’ve called us from the beach. Some of them they don’t feel good and I think a lot of them the ones that were really worried about the virus it is getting close to it and they’ve just changed their mind.”

The clerk’s office hosted a last-minute training session Monday hoping to get replacement workers prepared.

Do you plan on casting your ballot tomorrow? If you plan on voting, here are a few links WOWK 13 News has compiled to help make your Election Day easier.

Here is how you can look up your precinct.

Here is how you can see if your polling place has changed.

Here is what acceptable forms of identification you will need to bring with you to the polling place.

For more election info, visit GoVoteWV.com.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories