Kanawha County prepares for early voting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Election officials from across the mountain state are gearing up for the June 9th primary election, and early voting which begins next week.

West Virginia’s primary election was originally set for May 12th and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a week from today, the early voting period begins Wednesday, May 27th.

Kanawha County employees are keeping busy while keeping safe as they prepare for the start of early voting.

Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said, “we will have gloves for the voters, we will have masks for our poll workers, we have face shields and we have wipes, so we are prepared. We want the voters to feel comfortable about coming out to vote.”

In Kanawha County, there are 169 precincts and it takes over 1000 volunteers to operate them all. McCormick said the postponement brought on challenges.

“You had to notify your poll workers again, you had to send out your permission slips to all your polling locations to make sure they’re okay with it, but we did it and everything’s working.”

Four people will be allowed in at a time at each location to help social distance the voters. Early voting will run from May 27th through June 6th.