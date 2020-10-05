Your Local Election Headquarters

Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

Your Local Election HQ

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election.

To register by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, go to GoVoteKy.com, or contact your county clerk. The deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election is 11:59 p.m. EST Friday. Anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus may vote by absentee ballot, the secretary of state’s website says.

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Nov. 2.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS