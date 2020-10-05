Kentucky deadline to register to vote in November arrives

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The deadline has arrived for Kentucky residents to register to vote in time for this year’s general election.

To register by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, go to GoVoteKy.com, or contact your county clerk. The deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election is 11:59 p.m. EST Friday. Anyone concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus may vote by absentee ballot, the secretary of state’s website says.

Early in-person voting begins Oct. 13 and runs through Nov. 2.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.