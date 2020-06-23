Kentucky US Senate candidates visit Ashland for last day of campaigning

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – As voters in Kentucky go to the polls Tuesday, the focus is on Democratic frontrunners Louisville State Representative Charles Booker and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.

Both candidates stopped in Ashland on Monday as part of their last day campaign trails. Each candidate outlined to voters their plans on how, if elected, they plan to improve the commonwealth for the greater good.



Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, Amy McGrath in Ashland, Kentucky. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

McGrath said her campaign is focused around the future of jobs in the state and support for education.

We need a senator who’s going to care about the jobs of the future and who is going to invest in education and infrastructure and those things that we need. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath



Charles Booker visits with voters of Boyd County. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Booker said his campaign follows his slogan, “From the hood to the holler,” to focus on unity and building coalitions in The Bluegrass State.

Come together from the hood to the holler meaning we just have to build relationships, build coalitions, and do the hard work. That’s what that statement is all about. Charles Booker

While in-person voting will still be available the Kentucky Board of Elections recently cut the number of polling locations by more than 90% due to the high number of absentee ballots requested.

Normally, Kentucky would have 3,700 polling locations across the state. Now, that number has been cut down to 200. Both candidates shared their thoughts on this subject.

“Just the nature of cutting the vote locations can automatically disenfranchise people and the reason I fought with my colleagues that are here today for the restoration of voting rights and making it easier for people to vote is because we need Kentuckians to be heard,” Booker said.

Booker added he is supporting shuttle bus services to get people into polling locations.

McGrath responded to the question saying “It’s my job in running for office to make sure people know how to vote. The state has closed a lot of polling locations down, but you know what? You still have the right to vote.”

Both candidates are encouraging everyone to vote on Tuesday, June 23. For more information on where to vote, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

