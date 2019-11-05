Kentucky voters brave cold, rainy conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Cold, rainy weather didn’t dampen voters’ spirits during a steady turnout at some polling locations in Kentucky as they cast ballots for governor.

In one Louisville neighborhood Tuesday, 25-year-old Rin Mohan says her social media feeds were full of pictures from friends wearing bracelets that read, “I voted today!”

Mohan says every one of her friends told her they were planning to vote.

She says “national politics has galvanized a lot of people my age. It’s hard to get people to take local elections seriously, but I think a lot people see Matt Bevin as a stand-in for Trumpism, and they see this vote as against that.”

Mohan, who works at a preschool, sees the Republican Bevin as a governor who has followed Trump’s example and “ruled with fear and division.” She said she likes Democrat Andy Beshear but would have voted for just about anyone running against Bevin.