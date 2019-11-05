Kentucky voters worried about national politics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Some Kentucky voters at polling places on Election Day say they are especially worried about the national political landscape.
Michael Jennings is a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran who says he feels “extremely anxious” about national politics.
Voting in Louisville on Tuesday, Jennings said he believes “the country is not only divided, but a large proportion of voters have become oblivious to the extreme peril that our democracy is facing.”
Voter Kathy Cox says she is “searching for intelligent, kind, assertive leaders who understand the constitution, who understand our civics.”
The 70-year-old Cox says she is exhausted by the state of national politics and the government’s seeming inability to address pressing issues like climate change.
She says she is “sort of in a state of despair” that President Donald Trump will win reelection and further erode principles of truth and fairness.
