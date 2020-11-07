Your Local Election Headquarters
KY Gov. Andy Beshear statement on Presidential Election outcome

by: Ashley Haycraft

FILE – In tnis Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky’s governor said Sunday, Oct. 11, that he will quarantine after a member of his security detail who drove with his family the day before later tested positive for COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family feel fine, show no coronavirus symptoms and have tested negative for the virus. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has released a statement following the 2020 Presidential Election.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian.

Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians. We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

