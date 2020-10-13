Last day to register to vote in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is the last day to register to vote in West Virginia and there are three options on how to register to vote for this year’s election.

Options include going in-person to your local election office, or you can mail-in your registration, or register to vote online.

If you want to register to vote online, you’ll need your West Virginia driver’s license or state ID card and your social security number. If you don’t have a West Virginia issued ID, you can register in person or by mail, but that registration form must be postmarked today.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 13, there are 1,261,242 registered voters in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says more than 120,000 absentee ballots have been requested for this year’s election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 120,770 absentee ballots requested, 65,801 ballots have already been cast.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.