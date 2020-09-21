LIVE: President Trump takes stage for campaign rally in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The President will visit Wright Brothers Aero in Vandalia Monday where he is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday afternoon on fighting for the American worker.

Wright Brothers Aero is an aviation services company.

The last time the President was here in Vandalia for a campaign rally was in March 2016.

This event will not be open to the public but from here he heads to Toledo for an event that is open to the public. The campaign rally there starts at 7 p.m.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are reiterating how critical Ohio is in the November election. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, and Republican Senator Rob Portman said they are not surprised by the number of trips the President and his surrogates are making to the buckeye state.