LIVE: Trump makes way to Circleville for election rally

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — President Donald Trump is making his way to central Ohio for an election rally.
NBC 4 will carry Trump’s full event live here.
The president is expected to take the stage at approximately 4 p.m. at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds in Circleville.
This will mark Trump’s sixth stop in the Buckeye State this year, with the last being a two-event stop on Sept. 21 in Vandalia and Swanton.
Lines of people, food trucks, and merchants set up outside the fairgrounds throughout the day Saturday.
On Friday afternoon, residents said despite record-breaking COVID-19 case numbers and a potentially large crowd, they’re not worried about the rally becoming a “super-spreader” event.
“It could be, but I believe that the media maybe exaggerates that a little bit,” said Circleville resident Karen Noecker. “I obviously wear my mask and I would hope that others would, too, but I don’t know. I think it’s up to every individual to take care of themselves and make their own choices on whether they wear a mask or not.”