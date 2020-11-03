Live updates: Voters line up to make voices heard, record turnout reported

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait to cast their ballots at Rodef Shalom Synagogue on November 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of anticipation, decision day has finally arrived. People across the nation will cast votes Tuesday to decide the next president of the United States.

Polls show a tight race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The big question: will we have a winner by the end of the night? The most probable bet at this point is that we will not.

We’ll update this story throughout the day with the latest updates from the campaign trail and polling places across the nation.

Here are the latest updates as America votes (EDT):

12:25 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “absolutely certain” that Democrats will “solidly hold” onto their House majority.

On an Election Day conference call with reporters, the California Democrat said “this election is about nothing less than taking back the soul of America, whether our nation will follow the voices of fear or whether we will choose hope.”

Pelosi and Rep. Cheri Bustos say the party is reaching deep into Trump country to win seats. Bustos is chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats, who are well positioned to try to add longtime GOP seats in Long Island, Arkansas, Indiana and rural Virginia.

Bustos says Democrats “are going to see some wins in those deep red districts.”

Pelosi says she’s confident Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the White House from President Donald Trump.

—

12:00 p.m.

Florida has now surpassed its total vote total in the 2016 presidential election, according to Political Polls.

That would mean more than 9.6 million people have cast ballots. When the day began, the statewide figure was just above 9 million.

As of a few hours ago, registered Democrats led registered Republicans by about 115,000 votes. 2 million people with no party affiliation had also voted, according to CNN.

Florida now joins Texas, Hawaii, Montana and Washington as states that have exceeded their 2016 totals.

—

11:35 a.m.

People across the country have received a robocall that apparently includes a robotic voice urging people to “stay safe and stay home.”

According to the Washington Post, the robotic call has been placed over 10 million times.

Just got a robocall telling my to "stay safe and stay home" on election day.



Who do I report this to? pic.twitter.com/NS7t5KJTrW — Hashim Warren 🧑🏾‍🚀 (@hashim_warren) November 3, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement on Tuesday about the robocalls received by several people in Flint, Michigan: “Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow. Obviously, this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

—

11:30 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, at least four states were reporting they had already exceeded turnout from the 2016 election. Those states are Texas, Hawaii, Montana and Washington, according to the United States Elections Project.

In Hawaii, 520,000 voters have cast ballots compared to 429,000 four years ago, according to KHON.

As Texas shattered records, four Central Texas counties were among those who surpassed their overall vote totals from the previous general election.

—

11:25 a.m.

A historic election is taking place in Maine, where voters are using a ranked choice voting system to determine the state’s electoral votes for the first time in U.S. history.

Voters are able to rank Republican President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen, Green nominee Howie Hawkins and Alliance nominee Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente on Tuesday. The ranked votes will come into play if no candidate cracks 50% of the statewide vote.

Click here to read more about the ranked voting process from NewsNationNow.com.

—

11:10 a.m.

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Asked why she didn’t vote with the Republican president last week, the first lady told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s Election Day so I wanted to come here to vote today for the election.”

The first lady waved and smiled to reporters. She was the only person not wearing a mask when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote, presumably for her husband. It’s unclear if she wore a face covering inside the voting center.

(AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

—

11:00 a.m.

Hundreds of people are visiting Susan B. Anthony’ gravesite in Rochester, New York on Election Day. It’s become a tradition in the town.

This year marks the 200th birthday for the renowned suffragist, as well as the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

To ensure the headstone wasn’t damaged, officials placed a barrier around the grave that still allows the tradition to continue.

Life Lesson: A mother uses #ElectionDay as teaching moment here at Susan B. Anthony gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY. It was 100 years ago this year when 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote. #ElectionDay2020 @News_8 @amandacarpenter pic.twitter.com/MNKZE9dym1 — John Kucko (@john_kucko) November 3, 2020

—

10:50 a.m.

The WWI Memorial in Kansas City was marked with anti-voting spray paint overnight.

Police responded to the scene as workers covered up the message with blue tarp.

“DON’T VOTE!” the graffiti states. “FIGHT FOR REVOLUTION.”

—

10:45 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has returned to his roots on his final day of campaigning with a visit to his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Biden arrived at the small, white two-story house to a hero’s welcome of more than 100 people cheering across the street. Biden greeted the crowd and said, “It’s good to be home!”

Biden lived in the home until he was 10 years old. On Tuesday, he walked up the front steps and chatted with the current owners before going in with his granddaughters. When Biden came out, he said the current residents had him sign their wall.

Biden then walked across the street to greet the crush of supporters, who cheered his name and applauded.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. He plans to visit Philadelphia later.

—

10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden’s is appreciably wider.

The former vice president is competitive in all the battleground states Trump carried in 2016 and has put a handful of traditional Republican states, including Georgia and Arizona, in play. That has Trump scrambling to defend a wide swath of territory and putting the incumbent’s hopes for reelection on two of the most populous swing states, Florida and Pennsylvania.

WOOD TV’s longtime political reporter Rick Albin breaks down the potential paths to 270:

—

10:30 a.m.

While we won’t find out who former President George W. Bush voted for in the 2020 election, former President Bill Clinton made his pick public.

Clinton tweeted he and Hillary, the former Secretary of State who lost the 2016 race to President Donald Trump, voted for Biden-Harris because they will “work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us.”

Clinton ended the tweet by encouraging everyone to get out and vote Tuesday.

—

10:00 a.m.

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was “some early indication of system disruption,” but he did not elaborate. He says he has “confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”

Krebs says officials have seen attempts by foreign actors “to interfere in the 2020 election.” But he says officials “have addressed those threats quickly” and “comprehensively.”

Krebs says Election Day “in some sense is half-time.” He says, “There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election.” He asks all Americans “to treat all sensational and unverified claims with skepticism and remember technology sometimes fails.”

—-

9:45 a.m.

“As Ohio goes, so goes the nation” is a phrase most Ohioans are familiar with. The Buckeye State is the nation’s most accurate predictor of presidential election winners, voting with the Electoral College victor in 14 consecutive elections. (The next best state is Florida, with six).

But that phrase can actually be narrowed. Instead, try, “As rural Toledo goes, so goes the nation.”

As WCMH reports, a triad of counties outside Toledo that cover suburbs, rural areas, lakeside havens and a college town, have been reliable bellwethers going back decades.

—

9:20 a.m.

For Joe Biden, it all comes down to Pennsylvania.

Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.

The cities Biden is visiting Tuesday hold both strategic and symbolic significance: Biden has made his working-class upbringing in Scranton a centerpiece of his campaign, framing his economic pitch from the perspective of Scranton versus Wall Street, as he seeks to win back the blue-collar voters who helped deliver Donald Trump a win in 2016. Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.

While boarding his flight on Tuesday morning, Biden tossed a thumbs up to the traveling press and said he was feeling “good.”

—

8:54 a.m.

President Donald Trump said during a Tuesday morning interview on Fox News that he would declare victory “only when there’s victory.”

“There’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, very solid chance of winning here. I don’t know how they rate the chances,” Trump said on “Fox & Friends.

—

8:45 a.m.

Joe Biden walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden into St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)

Before making a final campaign visit to Pennsylvania, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden, his wife, Jill, and their granddaughters stopped by the cemetery at St. Joseph On the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware, early Tuesday. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

—

8:35 a.m.

Experts were predicting record turnout this year with at least 98.8 million people voting even before Election Day arrived.

That’s about 71% of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted a record number of Americans to vote early, forcing states to adjust long-standing election procedures.

Some states, including Texas, exceeded their total 2016 vote count before Tuesday.

—

8:00 a.m.

Polls are now open for a majority of voters across the United States.

More than 100 million votes have been cast, according to figures compiled by CNN. According to Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report, that represents 73% of the total votes cast in 2016.

Wasserman expects 2020 votes to hit between 155 and 160 million.

As people lined up to make their voices heard at the polls, President Donald Trump appeared on “Fox and Friends” via telephone.

“The crowds have been incredible,” he told the show hosts of his most recent rallies. “I think that translates into a lot of votes and we’re gonna see very soon.”

Trump also touted his team’s recent work in Florida saying his campaign is doing “incredible” in the state.

—

7:25 a.m.

As one might expect, we’re starting to hear about scattered problems at polling places.

In the Indianapolis area, some polling locations in Marion County experienced issues including missing keys and no internet. This caused a delay in doors opening, according to Fox59’s Jessica Hayes.

“This is voter suppression”



Doors at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church remain closed- an hour and a half after polls opened.



Election officials say they don’t have a key for the polls.



Some people have been in line since 5:30AM. pic.twitter.com/QNWyo1rwcK — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) November 3, 2020

There was a similar situation in Chicago where a polling location in the 40th Ward was delayed in opening to voters, according to reporter Bret Buganski.

Meanwhile, Democrat Joe Biden is starting the day by attending mass in Delaware with his family.

Joe and Jill Biden and two granddaughters arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine for Election Day mass. pic.twitter.com/xyxaV5Io84 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

—

7:10 a.m.

Polls have opened across the East Coast, including the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Florida, for an Election Day in the U.S. unfolding like no other.

Pictures from Buffalo to Norfolk showed long lines of people waiting before the doors to polling places opened.

Already, 100 million Americans have cast their ballots before polls opened. Voters took advantage of absentee balloting and early in-person voting amid a pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and worries about whether the Postal Service would deliver their ballot on time.

LIVE: Chopper 10 is flying around to multiple polling places in Hampton Roads. It's over Salem Middle in Virginia Beach now.



Watch live: https://t.co/3a8UekoNCJ

Live updates: https://t.co/qILQ0hH6gN

Voter Guide: https://t.co/1V43x6kpYu pic.twitter.com/ilWvdvExB3 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 3, 2020

—

7:05 a.m.

When the polls close on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the first states that start reporting results.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

We’ve put together a state-by-state breakdown of when polls close and when you might start to see election results on Tuesday.

—-

5:20 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up five votes overnight in the New Hampshire township of Dixville Notch. They traditionally cast their votes right after midnight — making them the first to be cast and officially counted in the presidential election.

The vote isn’t always a predictor of what will happen in the presidential race. In 2016, the town supported Hillary Clinton, who eventually lost the race to Donald Trump.

—

2:35 a.m.

Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Tuesday on investor hopes a possible victory by challenger Joe Biden in the American presidential election might lead to more economic stimulus.

London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney also advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Traders are betting Biden might push for a bigger U.S. stimulus if he unseats President Donald Trump. That would require support in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s Republicans. Some incumbents, also up for re-election this week, face challengers from Biden’s Democratic Party.

—

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.

Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low-40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”

Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”

Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.

This story will be updated throughout the day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.