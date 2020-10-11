McGrath focuses on ‘rebuilding Kentucky’: McConnell says second stimulus package unlikely before election

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky U.S. Senate race between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath is starting to heat up.

Just three weeks before the election, retired Marine fighter pilot and mother senate candidate McGrath’s campaign trail made a stop in Ashland, Kentucky.

McGrath stated that her main goal is to “rebuild” Kentucky and affordable healthcare is a key issue in this race.

My campaign for U.S. Senate is about rebuilding Kentucky and making sure that we have affordable and accessible healthcare for everyone. It’s about making sure that we tackle this coronavirus in contrast to taking care of the special interests and the Washington D.C. swamp. Amy McGrath, U.S. senate candidate from Kentucky (D)

McGrath says what separates her from her opponent, Senator Mitch McConnell, is the lack of investment into the state and, more importantly, Kentuckians.



McGrath meets with supporters in Ashland, Kentucky on Friday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Photo/Lane Ball.

This week McConnell said a second stimulus package is unlikely before the election.

Everybody’s trying to elbow for political advantage. I’d like to see us rise above that like we did back in March and April, but I think that’s unlikely within the next three weeks. Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, KY (R)

McGrath says flaws in leadership are halting affordable healthcare for Americans. She believes her life experiences have helped prepare her for a leadership opportunity like this.

I’m somebody who’s served my country for twenty-four years. I am now the mother of three small kids and I know a little bit about leadership and know we need better leaders right now. Amy McGrath, U.S. senate candidate from Kentucky (D)

Early voting in Kentucky begins Oct. 13 and absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2.

McGrath and McConnell will debate Monday night at 7 p.m.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.