Municipal election underway in Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The rescheduled Nitro Municipal Election is underway with nine city positions up for grabs.
The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. tonight for residents to cast their ballots for mayor, recorder, three council members at-large and four ward council members.
Mayor Dave Casebolt and Recorder Rita Cox are running for reelection unopposed, and four candidates are running for the three at-large seats.
The election was originally scheduled for June 2 but was postponed until today due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
