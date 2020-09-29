Nearly 95,000 absentee ballots requested in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says nearly 95,000 West Virginia residents have requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, Warner says there is a total of 94,413 total absentee ballots requested statewide and more than 1,249,812 West Virginians are registered voters.

Warner also says as of today, the County Clerks have sent 94.4%, or 89,096, of requested ballots to West Virginian voters.

For voters with access to the absentee ballot request portal, our data shows the online option is their most expedient way to request a ballot. Clerks across the state are returning requested ballots within about a day of voters requesting them. They are now able to give more time and attention to the voters who need assistance when filling out the paper application or need additional items to complete the voting process. Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State

County Clerks say they began mailing requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday, Sept. 18.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

Officials say voters can request a ballot online using the absentee ballot application portal, by printing and mailing an application from their website or by calling or writing their county clerk to request an application form by mail by calling (304) -558-6000 for assistance.

Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update your registration to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.

