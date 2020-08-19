Newsfeed Now: “Tiger King” zoo shuts down; DNC Day 2 wrap

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once owned by self-proclaimed “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, has closed to the public after the USDA suspended current zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license.

DNC DAY 2: Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he’d do with four more years in the White House: “Blame, bully and belittle.” Washington reporter Jessi Turnure takes a look.

GIVING PEOPLE SMILES: Sadness. Worry. Fear. That’s what Autumn Circe saw on the faces of fellow grocery shoppers as the realities of the global coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in Texas.

