OHIO (WOWK) – After several attempts to redraw Ohio’s district maps, the state is now having its second primary election of the year for Ohioans to vote for their State House and Senate representatives.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission tried multiple times to pass the new maps, but the Ohio Supreme Court ruled each one unconstitutional. Because of this, district maps were not ready in time for the state’s initial May 3 Primary election.

These are the contested races in the districts including Scioto County (House District 90) and Vinton, Jackson, Gallia and Lawrence counties (Senate District 17) for the Buckeye State’s Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election.

Results will begin to come in after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.