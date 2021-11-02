Ohio election officials predict low voter turnout

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – It’s Election Day in Ohio, which means some residents are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of things, with one of the most impactful on the ballot being school boards.



“People are wanting to vote,” said Ironton resident, Arthur Junior Pierson. “They want to cast their vote and voice their opinion and that’s what is all about.”

On the ballot for Tuesday’s elections are township, school board and village council races, along with multiple levies.

“We the people need to get out and vote and work together to try and get who we want to help us to run our city the way we want it run,” said Pierson.

The Lawrence County Board of Elections said they anticipate a low turnout this year, as they’ve already had a low number of absentee and early voters.

However, the board said these local elections are just as important as state and national elections because they have a direct impact on residents.

“Those just like the school board and the township are directly connected or affect those people,” said Lawrence County Board of Elections Member, Randall Lambert. “If you live on a township road, a trustee affects you a whole lot more than a congressman or a senator does because of the number of people.”

