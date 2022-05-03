LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The polls are now open in Ohio for the primary election. Ohio voters will be deciding on issues from national leadership to a possible local tax increase.

Voters in Lawrence County have a big choice to make on taxes. A hot topic on the ballot is a proposed sales tax for building a new Lawrence County jail. Local leaders say they desperately need that extra money-one half percent for every dollar. They say the jail is outdated and doesn’t meet Ohio’s standards.

But voters we spoke with didn’t seem too keen on the proposed taxes. “I did not vote for that and I’m going to just leave it at that,” said Greg Wiley of Lawrence County. Another resident, Jason Stoneroad says, “I’m not a giant fan on the tax to build the new jail, I’m just not. I think it’s something we probably needed for a lot of years but at the end of the day, can we afford it? I’m going to tell the government live within your means, that’s what I’m told every day.”

Proponents of the tax hike say it will be paid in part by people from out of town – not just residents.

But people against the tax say it will make things even more expensive in a time of spiraling inflation.

13 News will be following the primary election in Ohio and will have updates throughout the evening both on-air and online.