Ohio voters struggle to get their ballots ‘dropped off’ on time

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – It’s a mail-in or drop-off election this year. Ohio’s pandemic-delayed primary election is finally over, but submitting a ballot before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday proved to be difficult for voters. A majority of people voting in Ohio had to make adjustments to get their ballots in on time.

The decision was made to have a “mail-in” election this year rather than having the traditional poll stations. Some voters, as well as a few election workers, were confused due to the deadline to send in a ballot being changed more than once.

Some voters were frustrated when they heard about the sudden change of the election date, but others see this year as a new experience.

I think it’s pretty secure. I just dropped my ballots off into the ballot box. So, me and my wife filled them out, I dropped them off. Jeff Isaac, Scioto County resident



Voters who missed the deadline to postmark their ballot were forced to drop them off outside of the courthouse. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

The board of elections in Scioto County only allowed those with disabilities to enter the courthouse to fill out their ballot in person, but even with these exceptions, some voters simply didn’t like the idea.

Vietnam War veteran and Scioto County resident, Donald Stiltner expressed that he prefers the poll stations rather than the mail-in method. With the “new normal” taking effect, this year he was forced to visit the Scioto County courthouse to submit his ballot.

If I had the time to go to Vietnam and be a crew chief in a helicopter and fight for the people in this country to have the right to go vote among many, I should have enough integrity to wear my mask, my gloves, come to my Scioto County courthouse and vote. Donald Stiltner, Scioto County resident

For the voters who weren’t able to get their ballot postmarked on Monday, they could still drop it off in the drop-off bin outside of the courthouse. The bin was emptied around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and all the ballots submitted after will not be counted.

