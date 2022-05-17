LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky voters have set up a November matchup between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Charles Booker.

Each won his party’s Senate nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Paul is seeking a third Senate term.

The fall campaign will feature contrasting agendas. Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term. Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.