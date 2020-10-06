Your Local Election Headquarters

Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first public poll of West Virginia voters is showing incumbents holding a lead in the top statewide races.

According to the WMOV Radio poll through Triton Polling and Research, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is holding a 48% to 37% lead over Democratic challenger Ben Salango. Libertarian candidate Erika Kolenich took 4.1% of votes in the poll, while Mountain Party candidate Daniel Lutz Jr. had 3.7%.

Of those surveyed, 6.2% said they were unsure which gubernatorial candidate they would vote for this November.

In the Secretary of State race, incumbent Mac Warner (R) has a 50% to 43% lead over his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant. According to the poll, 5.3% of those surveyed were still unsure who they would vote for in the 2020 General Election.

For Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey (R) holds a 53% to 41% lead over challenger Sam Petsonk (D). 5.6% of those surveyed were undecided.

In the State Treasurer race, incumbent John Perdue (D) is leading challenger Riley Moore (R) 48% to 44%. Of those surveyed, 7.6% said they were still undecided about the treasurer race.

In the race for U.S. president, President Donald Trump (R) holds a 56% to 38% lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to the poll. 4.8% said they were still unsure of which candidate they would be voting for on Election Day.

The poll has an error margin of plus or minus 4.3%.

