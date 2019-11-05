Polls close across Kentucky in governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Polls across Kentucky have closed. Voters in the western half of the state who are in line as of 6 p.m. CST will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin faces Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the governor’s race. There are open races for state attorney general and secretary of state. Republican incumbents are looking for second terms as agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.

The attorney general’s office says Kentucky’s election hotline received 77 calls as of 5:30 p.m. EST.

