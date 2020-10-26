Positive COVID-19 test closes WV early voting location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One early voting location will be closed today due to a poll worker testing positive for COVID-19.

The site located at the City of Nitro-Police Department, 493 1st Ave. will reopen tomorrow after the polling site can be sanitized properly and new poll workers can be put into place.

“We have been prepared for a situation like this,” County Clerk Vera McCormick said. “We have back-up poll workers who are ready to work in case there is a situation like this that would arise. We have seven other Early Voting sites open that a voter may go to today and cast their vote.”

Other early voting locations include:

Cross Lanes Sheriff’s Detachment

Belle Town Hall

City of St. Albans, City Hall

Sissonville Library

Elkview Community Center

Marmet Town Hall

Voter’s Registration Office

