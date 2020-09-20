President Trump making 2 campaign stops in Ohio on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Donald Trump will be making two campaign stops in Ohio on Monday, Sept. 21.

He will first visit Wright Bros. Aero, Inc. in Vandalia at 4:30 p.m., according to our sister station WDTN. Trump will deliver remarks on “Fighting for the American Worker.”

Local Republican Party offices were given 1,200 tickets for the event. Those interested in attending should contact their local Republican Party office.

The President is also holding a Great American Comeback event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

The rally begins at 7 p.m., however doors open at 4 p.m.

This event is open to the public, but tickets are required. Those who request a ticket must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information or to request tickets to the rally.

Trump has already visited Ohio several times this year. His campaign is making several stops across the midwest, holding rallies and events in some of the prominent swing states.

The President is also scheduled to debate presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland later this month.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace was selected to be the moderator.

