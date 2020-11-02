Residents in Marion county show excitement for upcoming election with a parade and rally

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – On Sunday, members of the Marion County community showed support for the upcoming election in a parade of cars, followed by a rally at DJ’s diner.

The large groups met at both the Middletown Commons and at the Marion County Board of Education building. From there, cars drove through the county, reaching all corners.

They went from Whitehall, Mannington, Farmington and Monongah. Then they went all the way to Grant Town, Baxter, Rivesville and Fairmont.

The event took up the majority of the afternoon, but residents said the goal was to get people excited to come out and vote on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Polls in Marion county will be open from 6:30 a.m. until around 7 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.