Residents vote not to dissolve City of Inez

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – The residents of a small Martin County city have voted not to dissolve the city of Inez.
The final tally in the vote was 115 ‘no’ and 46 ‘yes’ votes to dissolve the city.
According to WYMT, the petition stated that the services provided by the city of Inez are not worth the cost to taxpayers.
Some of these services include trash pickup, snow plowing and street-cleaning.
