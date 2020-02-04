Results from Iowa Caucuses still unknown after technology problems

DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS) – The results from last night’s Iowa Caucuses are still unknown. The state’s Democratic party blamed the embarrassing delay on reporting inconsistencies and technology problems.

With Iowa still a big question mark, democratic presidential hopefuls plowed on to New Hampshire for next week’s primary.

Senator Amy Klobuchar said, “We know that we did incredibly well. We won a bunch of precincts and delegates.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “This is an organization that’s built for the long haul.”

On CBS This Morning, Democratic Candidate for President Pete Buttigieg called the confusion in Iowa very frustrating.

“Nobody’s more impatient than I am given how fantastic everything we’ve seen coming out of last night,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders both seemed to claim victory without the official announcement of a winner.

“Have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders said.

Iowa’s Democratic Party blamed the delay on inconsistencies with the reporting and problems with a new app designed to collect results, saying, “While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data.”

“As we wait to find out who won, the biggest loser may be the Iowa caucuses themselves. It was an embarrassing moment for organizers on a night the entire country was watching,” Michael George, CBS News.

CBS News Political Contributor and former Hillary Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook said, “I think it’s time for us to really question whether it should be operatives running these or actual election officials who are real professionals.

Joe Biden’s campaign sent a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party demanding all campaigns be briefed on what happened and how they can be sure the numbers are accurate. Iowa party officials say the final results should be available later today, but exactly when, they can’t say.

President Trump tweeted this morning, calling the Democratic caucus an “Unmitigated Disaster.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories