CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A controversial early voting site on Charleston’s West Side will not happen after all, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office received a ruling that Kanawha County Commissioners violated election rules when early voting was approved for the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council Office.

Warner says that according to state law, voting locations must be approved 90 days prior to an election. The final votes for the location were taken Feb. 17 and March 27, which fell well short of the 90 day rule that set the deadline for the May 10 election at Feb. 9.

The Kanawha County Commission could appeal to the Circuit Court, but late today issued a statement saying the commissioners were “disappointed in the ruling and will try to have early voting at the Girl Scout office by November’s election.