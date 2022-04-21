CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A controversial early voting site on Charleston’s West Side will not happen after all, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office received a ruling that Kanawha County Commissioners violated election rules when early voting was approved for the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council Office.
Warner says that according to state law, voting locations must be approved 90 days prior to an election. The final votes for the location were taken Feb. 17 and March 27, which fell well short of the 90 day rule that set the deadline for the May 10 election at Feb. 9.
The Kanawha County Commission could appeal to the Circuit Court, but late today issued a statement saying the commissioners were “disappointed in the ruling and will try to have early voting at the Girl Scout office by November’s election.
This afternoon the Kanawha County Commission received an order from the Secretary of State’s (SOS) office that prohibits early voting for the May 2022 Primary Election at the Girls Scouts Black Diamond Building on Charleston’s West Side. The SOS decision is disappointing and frankly not in the best interest of the voting public.
Nonetheless, the Kanawha County Commission will abide by the Secretary of State’s decision even though we disagree. We intend to make every effort to allow the public to vote at this location in the General Election this November.Kanawha County Commission