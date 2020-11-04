Your Local Election Headquarters
Senator Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Shelley Moore Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate from West Virginia.

Capito defeated progressive Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin, a coal miner’s daughter who lacked statewide political experience.

Capito campaigned on her Senate record of securing federal money for opioid-related treatment in a state that by far leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths. She also cited efforts to improve the economy, expand internet broadband access, build better roads and help residents and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans made major gains when Capito won the 2014 Senate race, capturing all the state’s House seats for the first time since 1921.

