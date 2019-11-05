Several issues on voters’ minds in Kentucky governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – President Donald Trump, abortion and education were among the issues on voters’ minds in Ashland as they cast ballots in the race for Kentucky governor.

After casting a vote Tuesday for Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, retired teacher Nancy Ross said she could never support Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for reelection because of his stance on education and his alignment with the president.

Donna Barker, a retired teachers assistant, said she voted for Bevin because his background in business allowed him to make tough decisions on pensions and reproductive rights.

For Elizabeth Burke, a deli manager, the race came down to religion. She said she wasn’t excited about either candidate but voted for Bevin because of his stance on reproductive rights.

The race is being watched closely for signs of how the impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020.