GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A controversial primary election race for Greenup County Sheriff turned into a landslide tonight.

In the Republican primary race for sheriff, incumbent Matt Smith received 87% of the vote while his challenger Shannon Worthington got 13%. Smith tells 13 News “it feels good to have a victory today” in the race.

Smith says he thinks his work for the county speaks for itself and that the wide margin only supports that. Smith is finishing up his first four-year term serving the county. He was originally elected as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican party two years ago. He says he hopes to continue serving his county for the next four years.

“I’m fair, I’m firm, and I’m consistent with everybody, and I think I do a fine job as sheriff. And I think the margin on that will show, and if I can help you with something, I’m going to do that as the sheriff of Greenup County,” Smith said.

He says heading into the November election, he has goals in mind for the next four years, but right now he’s taking it day by day.

Smith will now go up against Democrat Richard Diamond this fall where the decision of the next Greenup County Sheriff will be left for the voters to decide.