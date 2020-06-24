Sponaugle concedes in W.Va. Democratic attorney general race

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Isaac Sponaugle has conceded the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general to labor lawyer Sam Petsonk, capping a close race decided by fewer than 200 votes weeks after election day.
Sponaugle, who represents Pendleton County in the West Virginia House of Delegates, had considered calling for a recount on the race, though he eventually declined, saying it would be too costly.
Petsonk declared victory in the election last week as the final counties turned in results showing he pulled ahead by a 145-vote margin. He is now set to face incumbent Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the November elections. Morrisey ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
