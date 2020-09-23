Voter education efforts underway for WV LGBTQ and Black voters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As Election Day approaches, some West Virginia organizations and citizen groups are busy mobilizing their voting base to encourage early voting and voting by mail.

In West Virginia only 1 in 5 LGBTQ people are registered to vote.”There’s just a lot of apathy in our society,” said Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider.

According to Schneider, LGBTQ people are susceptible to discrimination in the state because they’re not included in West Virginia’s Human Rights Act.

We see that many transgender people experience discrimination and harassment at the polls simply because their appearance doesn’t match up with the photo on their driver’s license,” said Schneider.

That’s why the organization has put out a transgender voting guide as well as a voter pledge that has ways to stay safe at the polls and help others make sure their vote is counted.

On Charleston’s West Side, mobile voter registration drives are already underway through the WV Black Voter Impact Initiative.

The organization has released this a voting guide for black voters.

Katonya Hart has been active with the voter registration guides and she says they’ve seen a lot of people coming out to register.

Still, she says it’s one thing to register to vote and another to get to the polling places.

“During the primary, there were some areas that had road construction on both sides of the polling places, there were some polling stations at the last minute removed from the location,” she said.

The last day to register to vote in the state of West Virginia is on October 13th.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.